WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $42,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.