WFA of San Diego LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,865,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,746,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

