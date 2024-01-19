WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.97. The stock had a trading volume of 402,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

