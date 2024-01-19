WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI remained flat at $55.21 during trading hours on Friday. 563,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

