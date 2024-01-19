Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

NYSE:WY opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

