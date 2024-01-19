Wedbush Raises Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Price Target to $6.00

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wipro by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

