Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 177 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

