Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

