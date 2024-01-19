Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $103,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $374.88 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

