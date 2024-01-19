Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,346 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $387.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.00 and a 200-day moving average of $360.17. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

