Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLY opened at $19.19 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

