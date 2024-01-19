Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

