Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 15,077 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SWK opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

