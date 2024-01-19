Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.24 and a 200-day moving average of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 190.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.16 and a 1-year high of $338.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

