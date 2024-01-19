Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,692,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,910,705 shares.The stock last traded at $54.99 and had previously closed at $50.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

Wayfair Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

