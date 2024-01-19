Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE:HCC opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

