Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 104.40 ($1.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 66.56 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.24. The company has a market capitalization of £18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 64.65 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.24 ($1.31).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,424.24%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

