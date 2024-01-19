Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.16.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

