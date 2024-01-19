VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.
VFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
