VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after buying an additional 654,792 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.