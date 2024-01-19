Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,816. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,625.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,555.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

