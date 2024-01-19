Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $50.89

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.89, but opened at $52.50. Vertiv shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 989,471 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

