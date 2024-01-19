Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 3%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 82,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 600,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Vertex Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $6,714,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,403,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,131,642.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,992,876 shares of company stock worth $77,414,891 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

