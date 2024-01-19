Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%.
Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.
Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.
