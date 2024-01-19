Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VET. Desjardins dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.04.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$14.38 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

