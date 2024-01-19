Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,900,000.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.87. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.
