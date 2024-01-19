Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,900,000.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.87. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

