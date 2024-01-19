Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.0 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.580-1.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 5.1 %

VECO opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $32.10.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

