Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 96295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VECO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.