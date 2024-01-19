Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $237.62. 1,143,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,830. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $335.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.