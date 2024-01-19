Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,816 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,656,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

