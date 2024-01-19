Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,823. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.