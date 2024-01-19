Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

