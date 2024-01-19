Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.09. 492,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,784. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.