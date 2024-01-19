Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.82

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.82 and last traded at $119.81, with a volume of 41122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

