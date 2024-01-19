VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $71.67. 9,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,693. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $93.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

