Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

