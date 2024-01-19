Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $229.26 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

