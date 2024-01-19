USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Hits $25.52 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.52 billion and $6.25 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,517,970,991 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.