Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Eight Capital

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UEC. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

