UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $605.00 by Analysts at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $615.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $516.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.40. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

