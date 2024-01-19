UBS Group Boosts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $22.80

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,247,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

