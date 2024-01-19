UBS Group Begins Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

