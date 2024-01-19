UBS Group Begins Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellium has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. Analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

