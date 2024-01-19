Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

TUP stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.71. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.