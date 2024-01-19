Truist Financial Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $139.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:SPG opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.