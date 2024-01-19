Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,882. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

