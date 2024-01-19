Truist Financial Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.45.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.50.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,877 shares of company stock valued at $126,448,816 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

