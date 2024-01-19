TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.81 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $7.81 billion and $288.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001595 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001374 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000888 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,203,444,536 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

