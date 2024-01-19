Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.34.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The company has a market cap of C$895.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.36.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of C$252.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.87 million.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,950.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

