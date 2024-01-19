Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,458 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,163,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,650,012. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

