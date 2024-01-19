TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.47.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.1 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,053.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $991.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $911.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $659.59 and a 52 week high of $1,053.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

